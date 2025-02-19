Madhya Pradesh: Three of family returning from Mahakumbh killed, two others injured in car-truck collision Road accident: Two other members of the family were injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Road accident: A couple and their daughter lost their lives, while two other family members were injured when their speeding car crashed into a truck in the Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. Maihar Kotwali police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi said that the accident occurred around 1:30 pm while the family was returning to Mumbai from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the car driver lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a parked truck near Narora village on National Highway 30, about 20 km from the district headquarters.

Three occupants died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar Upadhyay (62), his wife Sarojita Upadhyay (56), and their daughter Sneha Upadhyay (28).

The injured family members are receiving treatment at the district hospital. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

