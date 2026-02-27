Madhya Pradesh teenager delivers baby in school washroom during Class 10th board exam

Dhar:

In a shocking incident that has stunned Madhya Pradesh, a 17-year-old Class 10 student gave birth to a premature baby boy in a private school washroom in Dhar district's Pithampura while appearing for her board mathematics exam on February 24, revealing a harrowing case of sexual assault hidden from her family.

Exam horror unfolds in Pithampura school

Two hours into her Class 10 maths paper at a private school under Pithampura's Sector 1 police station, the teen suddenly complained of excruciating stomach pain and requested permission to use the washroom. When she failed to return after an extended period, alarmed invigilators investigated, only to hear the cries of a newborn echoing from inside. Female staff rushed in to discover the girl had just delivered an 8-month premature infant, sparking immediate panic and chaos at the exam center located 50 km from Dhar headquarters.

Swift medical response saves mother and child

School authorities promptly alerted emergency services, summoning a 108 ambulance that rushed both the mother and baby to the local government community health centre. Community health physician Dr Prashant Kajave confirmed both were stable upon arrival, with the newborn, a boy weighing around 2 kg, under close observation alongside the teen mother. Preliminary medical checks indicated a 34-week pregnancy, underscoring the infant's prematurity and the urgency of the intervention that ensured their survival.

Assault revelation and police probe launched

Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar disclosed that a case under the POCSO Act was registered and shifted to Betma police station for thorough investigation. In her statement, the victim recounted meeting a boy during a dance program, who allegedly sexually assaulted her repeatedly, leading to the pregnancy; he had also threatened her into silence, preventing her from confiding in her unaware parents. The family expressed shock, noting she was even engaged with marriage plans underway. Police are now hunting the accused, vowing comprehensive action as the probe delves into the assault's timeline and circumstances.