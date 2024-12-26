Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
Three labourers killed, six injured as transmission tower collapses on them in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi

Transmission tower collapse: The injured persons have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Sidhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 16:01 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 16:12 IST
Madhya Pradesh, Sidhi,
Image Source : PTI Representative image

Transmission tower collapse: At least three labourers were killed and six others injured after a 400 KV transmission line tower fell on them in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, said a police official. The incident happened in Aamdad village under Rampur Naikin tehsil at around 12:30 pm.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said, "The labourers were replacing old transmission towers with new ones. A tower collapsed on a group of labourers, killing two on the spot, while a third person succumbed to injuries enroute to hospital. Six persons were injured and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College, Rewa." 

He further said that the identities of the deceased, who belong to West Bengal, are being ascertained.

(With PTI inputs)

