Madhya Pradesh shocker! 18-year-old student sets teacher ablaze over 'love affair' in Narsinghpur

Bhopal:

In a gruesome incident, an 18-year-old man allegedly poured petrol and set ablaze a 26-year-old guest teacher at his former school in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, leaving the victim badly injured.

The accused has been identified as Suryansh Kochar, who passed class 10 a year ago. According to police, Kochar and the teacher had known each other for the past two years, and the former had developed a one-sided attachment for her. However, Kochar was expelled from the school later after the victim lodged a complaint against him over his objectionable remark during the Independence Day event.

What happened during the incident?

The incident happened at around 3.30 pm on Monday after the accused went to the victim's residence. The accused was carrying a bottle of petrol and poured it on the victim, setting her ablaze, before fleeing from the spot.

The accused has been caught by the Madhya Pradesh Police, who said Kochar had made an objectionable comment on the teacher. The teacher complained about Kochar, which might have triggered him to attack her, said the police.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

"The teacher wore a saree for the school's August 15th program, which the accused commented on inappropriately. She lodged a complaint, which angered him. He then planned and executed this attack. A case under Section 124A and other relevant IPC sections has been registered. Further action will follow after recording the victim's full statement," said Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Gupta.

What is the condition of the victim?

The teacher suffered 25 per cent burn injuries. She has been referred to Jabalpur Medical College for better treatment. School Principal GS Patel said the victim had been posted as a lab technician as well as a guest teacher just one-and-a-half months ago.

"This incident has shocked everyone," Patel added.