Madhya Pradesh: 70-year-old man dragged, beaten in Chhatarpur's government hospital | Video

In a disturbing video surfacing from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an elderly man is seen getting beaten and dragged out of a government hospital by two men. 70-year-old Uddhav Singh Joshi came to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for his wife's medical check-up. During an argument with the hospital authorities, he was thrashed by a doctor, Joshi claimed.

"I remained in queue for a long time after getting the time slot slip. When my turn came, Dr Rajesh Mishra objected and then slapped and kicked me," Joshi alleged while speaking to reporters.

Authorities are giving a contradictory statement, alleging that the old man had come out of turn, which triggered an argument.

MP Congress shared the video of the incident on X and questioned the development in the state. "This is the picture of Mohan government's misrule!! In Chhatarpur Government Hospital, a 77 year old elderly patient was inhumanly dragged out by the doctor. What kind of development model is this, in which people are getting torture instead of treatment in government hospitals!" the post reads.

In the video, two men can be seen thrashing and dragging Joshi out of the hospital. One of the men also slapped him. Civil surgeon GL Ahirwar refused the claims and said the place was overcrowded and Dr Mishra objected because Joshi had broken the queue.

