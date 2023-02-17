Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead, 10 injured after MUV skids off road, falls into gorge in Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh: An unfortunate incident has been reported from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh where a multi-utility vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a gorge. Police on Friday informed that 4 persons died and 10 others have been injured. Four of the 10 injured are critical.

People were going to take part in a fair

The vehicle was on its way from Narmadapuram district to Panchmarhi to take part in a fair to mark Mahashivratri when the accident took place in Junnardeo, some 50 kilometres away from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told PTI from the spot.

"Initial probe shows the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (16), Sachin Uikey (10 ) Kishan Kadwe (40) and Hemendra Kadwe (age not known), all residents of Betul district," he said. The injured, four of whom are critical, have been admitted in a community health centre, the additional SP informed.

