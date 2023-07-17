Madhya Pradesh: Six dead, one injured in head-on collision between car and truck in Sagar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The accident took place under the limits of the Sanodha police station in the Sagar district

Madhya Pradesh road accident: In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed and one injured when an accident took place between a car and a truck. According to the police, the accident took place under the limits of the Sanodha police station in Sagar district on Sunday (July 16) evening. They further said one person is being treated in the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Abhishek Tiwari, Sagar SP, said the truck driver has been identified and efforts are being made to arrest him. He said there were seven people in the car and six of them died on the spot. "We are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased. There was a massive collision between a truck and a Pajero car," Tiwari added.

It has been learnt that the collision was so severe that the car was completely shattered while the truck skidded off the road. The car was going towards Sagar from Damoh, while the truck was coming from Gadhakota. There was a head-on collision between the truck and the car. Following the incident, the police rushed to the spot and carried out relief and rescue work.

In a similar incident, as many as Five people were killed and 14 others were injured after a truck barged into the other truck carrying kanwariyas at GT Karnal road in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that the offending truck crossed the central divider of GT Karnal road and rammed into a truck carrying Kanwar yatris who were going to Haridwar. Later, the accused driver was arrested, the police said. The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kumar (32), Rajat (24), Aryan (19), Jagminder Balhara (56), Raju (37).

(With inputs from ANI)