Madhya Pradesh plans to provide cows at subsidised rates to Ladli Behna beneficiaries to boost milk production

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to provide cows at subsidised rates to beneficiaries of its flagship Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, with the aim of increasing milk production while strengthening women's financial independence, said state minister Lakhan Patel on Thursday.

Under the popular ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behena Yojana’, beneficiaries receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 in Madhya Pradesh.

What did Madhya Pradesh Minister Lakhan Patel say about the scheme?

Speaking to PTI Videos, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Lakhan Patel, said the proposal has been placed before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and an announcement is expected soon.

"Women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna yojana will be given cows at subsidised rates. The government will soon introduce a scheme to increase the state's milk production," Patel said.

He added, "I have requested the chief minister… (to extend the subsidised cow scheme to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna programme). This is a great plan, and CM Mohan Yadav will announce it soon."

Patel said the initiative is expected to improve milk production across the state, while creating an additional source of income for women. He stressed that increasing the number of milk-producing cows and buffaloes would help Madhya Pradesh strengthen its position as a major dairy-producing state.

"Only when we have more milk-producing cows and buffaloes will we become a milk hub," he said.

According to data released by the Centre in November 2025, Madhya Pradesh was the third-largest milk-producing state in the country, behind Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Congress describes it as election-oriented move

The announcement, however, drew criticism from the opposition. Senior Congress leader Manak Agarwal termed the government's step as an election-oriented move, noting that the current Madhya Pradesh Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end in December 2028.

"As elections approach, these people will start fooling the innocent. The then chief minister Shivraj Singh had promised to give Rs 3,000 under Ladli Behna, which has not yet happened. They will not do any important work. They will only give excuses," Agarwal said.

Government counters Congress' claim

Government officials, meanwhile, said the Ladli Behna scheme has emerged as a key measure for enhancing the economic security and social standing of women across the state. They said regular financial assistance has increased women's participation in household decision-making, improved nutrition and healthcare outcomes, and strengthened their economic role in both rural and urban areas.

Officials added that since the scheme was launched in June 2023, the state government has transferred Rs 55,926.51 crore to 1.22 crore women beneficiaries through 35 monthly installments up to April 2026.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.