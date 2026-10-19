Madhya Pradesh patwari dies by suicide, bodies of two sons found in car near railway station

Bhopal:

A patwari allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Sunday, while the bodies of his two sons were later found inside a locked car parked near a railway station, police said. The incident came to light after railway police recovered the man's remains from the tracks and the children's bodies were discovered hours later.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two boys and the reason behind the man's alleged suicide remain unclear. Police are investigating the case and awaiting post-mortem reports to establish the cause of the children's deaths.

Patwari jumps in front of moving train

Ajay Dhakad, who was posted as a patwari, or revenue official, at Udaipura in Raisen district, allegedly jumped in front of the Sanghamitra Express near Pipariya railway station at around 2.30 pm on Sunday, Pipariya Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ashish Kumar Pawar said.

The impact severed Dhakad's head from his body. Railway police collected his remains in two parts from the tracks, Pawar said. Dhakad was a resident of Aliganj village in Bareli, Raisen district. His death was followed by the discovery of his two sons inside a car parked in the railway station's parking area.

Bodies of two sons found inside locked car

The bodies of Dhakad's sons, identified as Shivam and Samarth, were found at around 6 pm inside a locked car, his uncle Pratap Singh Dhakad said. According to Pawar, the children's bodies were found between the seats and covered with a bedsheet. A preliminary examination revealed marks on their necks consistent with strangulation, the police officer said. Police were awaiting the post-mortem reports to determine the cause of the children's deaths. The circumstances in which the boys died have not yet been established, and investigators are examining the case.

Family searched for children after learning of father's death

Pratap Singh Dhakad said the family began searching for the boys after learning about Ajay Dhakad's death. Their bodies were subsequently found inside the car parked near Pipariya railway station. Shivam and Samarth were studying in Classes 6 and 9, respectively, their uncle said. The discovery of the children's bodies hours after their father's death added to the uncertainty surrounding the incident.

Patwari had brought sons to Pipariya to watch a film

According to Pratap Singh Dhakad, Ajay had brought his sons to Pipariya on the pretext of taking them to watch a film. The family later received news of the deaths, he said. The sequence of events leading to the deaths remains unclear. Police have not established the reason behind Dhakad's alleged suicide or the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two children.

Investigators are awaiting the post-mortem findings as they work to establish the cause of death and piece together the events that unfolded on Sunday. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(With inputs from PTI)

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