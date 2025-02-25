Madhya Pradesh: Over 50 students fall sick after dinner at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

In a shocking incident, over 50 students suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a girls' hostel in the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in the Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh.
Some students experienced headache, stomach pain and vomiting after having dinner at the mess of the hostel on Monday, the officials said on Tuesday.
The students said they ate potato and cauliflower curry, rice, rotis and dal for dinner. At around 11 pm, many of them started falling sick. Some students claimed the potato curry caused their ill-health.
The students said they were admitted to the university's health facility.
According to the institution's Public Relations Officer Rajneesh Tripathi, this is a case of food infection. No one has been referred for treatment outside the university, he said.
The university's acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Byomakesh Tripathi, said the students returned to their rooms after being treated at the institution's health facility.