Madhya Pradesh: Over 50 students fall sick after dinner at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University According to the students of Gandhi National Tribal University, they fell sick after consuming potato curry at the mess of varsity.

In a shocking incident, over 50 students suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a girls' hostel in the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in the Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh.

Some students experienced headache, stomach pain and vomiting after having dinner at the mess of the hostel on Monday, the officials said on Tuesday.

The students said they ate potato and cauliflower curry, rice, rotis and dal for dinner. At around 11 pm, many of them started falling sick. Some students claimed the potato curry caused their ill-health.

The students said they were admitted to the university's health facility.

According to the institution's Public Relations Officer Rajneesh Tripathi, this is a case of food infection. No one has been referred for treatment outside the university, he said.

The university's acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Byomakesh Tripathi, said the students returned to their rooms after being treated at the institution's health facility.

Over 190 people fall ill due to food poisoning in Rajasthan

Earlier in the first week of this month, around 196 people fell ill due to food poisoning at a mass wedding ceremony in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. The attendees complained of vomiting and diarrhea after eating khichdi and sweets at the ceremony, organised by a community at Oswal Bhawan on Sunday night in Dhan Mandi.

Chief Medical Officer of Udaipur Dr Ragini Agarwal said, the people affected, recovered after treatment and were discharged from the hospital.

The Food Department has collected samples, and the exact cause of food poisoning will be ascertained after the test reports, Agarwal said.

(With PTI inputs)