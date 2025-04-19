Madhya Pradesh: Nine houses gutted in fire, animal killed in Vidisha district Madhya Pradesh fire: While a buffalo died in the fire, ten goats were also missing, said the official. The damage was being assessed and the victims will be compensated, he assured, adding that a police case would be registered against those responsible for the fire.

Vidisha:

At least nine houses were gutted and a buffalo was killed as a farm fire spread to a neighbouring village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Saturday. The incident occurred at village Parasi Tunda, 25 km from the district headquarters, on Friday evening.

The fire was brought under control after 12 hours, said tehsildar Ajay Pathak. As per the locals, someone set stubble in the fields on fire in the neighbouring village. It spread to Parasi Tunda due to strong winds.

While a buffalo died in the fire, ten goats were also missing, said the official. The damage was being assessed and the victims will be compensated, he assured, adding that a police case would be registered against those responsible for the fire.

More details are awaited in this regard.