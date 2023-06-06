Madhya Pradesh: Toddler falls into 300-feet deep borewell; rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: An unfortunate incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district as a two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in a field on Tuesday. According to police, efforts are on to rescue the toddler who is currently stuck at a depth of 20 feet.

Rescue operation is underway

As per an official, the incident occurred at Mugavali village in the afternoon. Rescue operation is underway with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to Sehore district, took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. Officials of the Chief Minister's Office are also in touch with the district authorities, it was stated.

Similar incident had happened in Gujarat

Earlier, the body of a two-year-old, who fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, was retrieved after hectic rescue efforts by multiple agencies for 19 hours, an official said on Sunday. The toddler belonged to a tribal family working as labourers on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city. She had been stuck at a depth of 20-feet after falling into the nearly 200-feet-deep borewell in an agricultural field while playing at around 9.30 am on Saturday.

A massive operation involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local fire personnel was launched to rescue the girl. She was brought out at around 5.45 am on Sunday and declared dead, Jamnagar taluka development officer N A Sarvaiya said.

