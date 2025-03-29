MP Minister Vishwas Sarang helps distressed woman outside temple, ensures job for husband | WATCH Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang extended help to a distressed woman outside Khedapati Hanuman Temple, saying, "Hanuman Ji sent me to help you." He assured her of financial aid, waived school fees, and promised a job for her husband.

Madhya Pradesh's Cooperation, Sports, and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang fulfilled a promise he made to a distressed woman he met outside the Khedapati Hanuman Temple. The minister not only ensured that her child’s school fees were waived but also helped her husband secure a job. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

The full story

On Sunday, Minister Vishwas Sarang visited the famous Khedapati Hanuman Temple in the Chhola area. While leaving, he noticed a woman standing at the temple entrance, crying with her two small children. Moved by her distress, Sarang immediately approached her to understand her problem.

The woman told the minister that her husband, a welder, was struggling with financial difficulties, making it hard to pay their children’s school fees. Hearing this, the minister assured her of help.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Madhya Pradesh minister helps crying woman outside temple

Minister fulfills his promise

Keeping his word, Sarang later invited the woman and her husband to his office. In front of the cameras, he arranged for the child’s school fee to be waived and facilitated a job for her husband. Witnessing the minister's swift action, the woman smiled through her tears, and Sarang encouraged her to thank Lord Khedapati instead of worrying anymore.

Public appreciation

The video of the minister's act of kindness has gone viral, with people praising his quick response in resolving the woman's problems. Many have lauded his approach, stating that if leaders took prompt action like this, issues such as unemployment and poverty could be tackled more effectively across the country.

