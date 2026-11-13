Madhya Pradesh: Man mistakes wild boar-hunting bomb for rasgulla, dies after it explodes in his mouth

A man died in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after a crude bomb, reportedly resembling a traditional Indian sweet, exploded in his mouth. The device, commonly used in some rural areas to kill wild boars, was reportedly mistaken for food before the fatal incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Padariya village, where the victim was gathered around a bonfire with other villagers. According to the police, another villager brought the object and it was handed to the man. He suffered severe injuries in the explosion and was taken to Dindori District Hospital, where he died during treatment. Police are investigating how the incident happened and whether it was deliberate.

Bomb disguised as rasgulla explodes in man's mouth

The crude explosive devices are reportedly used by some rural and tribal communities to hunt wild boars. They are made by filling balls of dough with gunpowder, which is often obtained from firecrackers or quarries.

Their appearance can be similar to rasgullas, a popular Indian dessert made of soft, round balls soaked in sugar syrup and traditionally eaten whole.

In this case, the explosive was reportedly brought to the group gathered around the bonfire and handed to the victim. According to police officer Rekha Singh, the device exploded in his mouth.

"The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man," Singh told AFP. "It exploded in his mouth."

Two men arrested in Dindori bomb explosion case

The victim was identified by AFP as Rajendra Barautiya, 35. However, a separate local account described him as a 45-year-old man. The discrepancy in his reported age has not been clarified.

According to the local account, the man attempted to bite or chew the wild boar bomb when it suddenly exploded. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Dindori District Hospital, where he died during treatment. Police at the hospital have begun investigating the incident.

Two men have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, AFP reported.

Police are yet to establish whether the explosion was accidental or whether the device was deliberately given to the victim. Singh said the motive remained unclear.

"We don't know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief," she added. "That is a matter of investigation."

The police said the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the explosion would become clear after the investigation.

(With inputs from AFP and India TV's Deepak Namdev)

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