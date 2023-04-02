Madhya Pradesh: Man mauled to death by tiger in Bandhavgarh reserve

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The incident happened on Saturday at Kumbhai village in Manpur buffer zone of the reserve.

Umaria: A 22-year-old man was killed by a tiger in a buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Anuj Baiga.

Manpur police station in-charge Sundresh Singh Maravi said that the incident took place between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday at Kumbhai village in Manpur buffer zone of the reserve when the deceased person had gone out to answer nature's call near Chamkui drain when the tiger, apparently hiding in the bushes nearby, attacked him.

Local people found man's body

Locals discovered the man’s body at around 5 am today near the drain and informed the police and forest department about the same. The victim's upper body parts were mauled by the tiger, he said. Forest officials reached the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Man vs Tiger: Biker encounter with the big cat; what happens in the tense minute will leave you stunned