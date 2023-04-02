Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Man mauled to death by tiger in Bandhavgarh reserve

Madhya Pradesh: Man mauled to death by tiger in Bandhavgarh reserve

The tiger hiding in the bushes attacked the 22-year-old.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Bhopal Updated on: April 02, 2023 12:20 IST
Tiger, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve , MP
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The incident happened on Saturday at Kumbhai village in Manpur buffer zone of the reserve.

Umaria: A 22-year-old man was killed by a tiger in a buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district, an official said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Anuj Baiga.

Manpur police station in-charge Sundresh Singh Maravi said that the incident took place between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday at Kumbhai village in Manpur buffer zone of the reserve when the deceased person had gone out to answer nature's call near Chamkui drain when the tiger, apparently hiding in the bushes nearby, attacked him.

Local people found man's body

Locals discovered the man’s body at around 5 am today near the drain and informed the police and forest department about the same.  The victim's upper body parts were mauled by the tiger, he said. Forest officials reached the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Man vs Tiger: Biker encounter with the big cat; what happens in the tense minute will leave you stunned

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News