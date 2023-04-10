MP: Man killed, body cut to pieces; one accused held

Monday, April 10, 2023
     
The body of Anupam Sharma (45), who was missing since February 16, was found in three plastic bags in a drain in Sanjeevani Nagar on Sunday after one of the two persons last seen with him in CCTV footage was questioned, a police official said.

Madhya Pradesh: A man was arrested on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing a person recently for not repaying a loan and dismembering his body using a wood cutter, while another accused in the case had committed suicide last month, a police official said.

Ramprakash Puniya was placed under arrest on Monday for murder, destroying evidence and conspiracy, while his associate Vinod Verma alias Tony had committed suicide on March 1 after leaving a note which stated he had committed a "big mistake", Superintendent of Police TK Vidyarthi said.

"Sharma was missing since February 16 and a missing person complaint was registered at Sanjeevani Nagar police station on February 30. Puniya and Verma had hatched a conspiracy to kill Sharma for not returning the money he had borrowed from them," the SP said.

