Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for murdering 8-year-old girl in Chhatarpur

Bhopal:

A 30-year-old man has been apprehended by the police in Chhatarpur district following the alleged murder of an eight-year-old girl on Tuesday. The horrifying incident took place in Bada Malehra town, situated approximately 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Bal Kishan Yadav, allegedly lured the young girl away under some pretence. Preliminary investigations, as stated by Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain, suggest that Yadav then took the girl to a secluded location where he struck her head with a stone.

The victim was immediately rushed to Bada Malehra Hospital for initial treatment. However, due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to the district hospital. Tragically, the young girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The victim's father has made a distressing claim, alleging that the accused had removed his daughter's inner garments. Police have confirmed that they are currently interrogating the accused, Yadav, to fully understand the sequence of events that led to this tragic loss. SP Jain stated that the police are also in the process of recording the statements of the girl's family members to gather further crucial details.

Adding to the anguish, the victim's father revealed that the accused was their neighbour. "He lured my daughter with chocolates," the grieving father claimed. He further described the horrific injuries his daughter sustained, stating, "She had injuries on her face and head, and one of her ears was cut."

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, leaving residents in deep sorrow and demanding swift and stringent action against the perpetrator.

