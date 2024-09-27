Madhya Pradesh: Lightning kills couple, their 15-year-old son in Rajgarh district

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Lightning kills couple, their 15-year-old son in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district.

Madhya Pradesh news: A couple and their teenage son were killed while their daughter was injured after lightning struck them at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said today (September 27).

A bolt from the sky hit farmer Raju Sen (45), his wife Krishna Bai (40) and their son Braj Sen (15) on Thursday evening (September 26) while they were working on their soybean field at Mehrajpura village in Khilchipur tehsil, about 25 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

All three died at the scene. Raju’s daughter Priyanka (17) was wounded in the lightning strike and was admitted to the district hospital, he said. As per the rules, he said, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh per deceased person will be provided to their family.

More details are awaited in this regard.