'Cheetahs, women, tribals not safe in Madhya Pradesh', Kamal Nath takes jibe at BJP government

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the blame game in the state has been started. Now, it seems like, the opposition- Congress has found an issue to mock at the BJP. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said that neither cheetahs nor women nor the tribal community are safe in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to reporters, Nath said that there is "chaos" in every area. "Neither cheetahs, nor women, nor the tribal community are protected here. Only contractors and the corrupt are protected," the former chief minister said when asked about the recent death of a translocated cheetah at the Kuno National Park.

"Be it the issue of cheetahs or tribals, where is the proper arrangement (of protection). It is a matter of great sadness to see the direction in which Madhya Pradesh is being dragged," Nath said.

Cheetah, Tejas, died in KNP

Earlier on Tuesday (July 11), one more male cheetah, Tejas died in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh. The number of felines that have died at the KNP since March rose to seven in a setback to the reintroduction programme launched in September 2022.