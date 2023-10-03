Madhya Pradesh: Illegal house of rape accused in Ujjain to be demolished following outrage

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In response to the shocking incident involving the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, the house belonging to the accused is set to be demolished tomorrow. The house in question is said to have been constructed illegally. Last week, the nation was gripped by outrage when videos emerged showing a 15-year-old girl, partially clothed and in distress, seeking help from door to door. The incident had sent shockwaves across the country.

The accused in the case, identified as Bharat Soni, is an auto-rickshaw driver who was taken into custody on Thursday. Currently, Bharat is in jail, awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the crime. It has come to light that Bharat's family had been residing in the house, which is situated on government land, for an extended period of time, prior to these distressing events.

The decision to demolish the house stems from allegations of illegal construction and unauthorized occupation of government property. Authorities have taken swift action in response to the public outcry, aiming to address the situation and uphold the rule of law. The demolition of the house serves as a significant step in addressing the larger issue of unauthorised structures on government land and ensuring justice for the victim in this harrowing case.