MP: Six idols at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor collapse, suffer damages due to strong winds

Madhya Pradesh: Gusty winds on Sunday caused severe damage to the idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain as six out of several idols collapsed and got damaged. Ujjain Collector Kumar Purshottam informed that "there are a total of 160 idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, out of them six fell down as strong winds swept through the area."

PM Modi last year inaugurated the first phase

PM Modi in October last year inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor project. As per reports, the total cost of the Mahakal Lok project is Rs 856 crore with the first phase costing Rs 351 crore.

Corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country

Kumar Purshottam further said that the idols will be restored. The corridor, said to be one of the longest in the country, traverses the old Rudrasagar lake which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

Talking about the local weather conditions, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre Duty Officer J P Vishwakarma told PTI that the forecast for Sunday said gusty winds would blow at the speed of 40 to 50 kilometer per hour (KMPH) at isolated places in Ujjain during the day.

Talking over phone, he also said, "We don't have an Automatic Weather Station in Ujjain to measure the speed of the wind in Ujjain. We are going to demand for it."

