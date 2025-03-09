Madhya Pradesh government planning to make Indore 'no-traffic signal' city Madhya Pradesh: The signal-less scheme will help in facilitating the rapidly growing urban traffic and reducing travel time.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government is working on a plan to make Indore, the state's commercial capital, a city without traffic signals, an official said on Sunday. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also being used to make traffic management smarter and more efficient, which will reduce accidents, he added.

"The Urban Development and Housing Department is working on a plan to make Indore a signal-less city. Its objective is to operate traffic in the city seamlessly. Initiatives such as flyovers, bylanes, underpasses and intelligent traffic management systems are being implemented under the scheme. On completion of the scheme, the travel time of citizens will be reduced and traffic will remain smooth," an official release said.

The signal-less scheme will help in facilitating the rapidly growing urban traffic and reducing travel time, it added.

"The department is operating 1330 buses on urban routes of the state. In order to keep the environment clean in urban areas, a proposal for purchasing 552 e-buses in PM e-bus service has been sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Estimates of bus depot infrastructure have been approved for Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Sagar," the release added.

Along with this, estimates of charging infrastructure have been approved for Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Sagar. it said. To promote the operation of electric vehicles in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, the work of developing 217 e-charging infrastructure is being done by the department, the release stated.