Madhya Pradesh: Four cylinders stolen from lawyer's home amid LPG shortage | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing reports of an LPG shortage in the country, incidents of gas cylinder theft are now being reported. In a recent case from Madhya Pradesh’s Kohefiza, four LPG cylinders were stolen from the parking area of a home belonging to lawyer Robin Jain. The theft took place on the night of March 15 around 12:30 AM. CCTV footage captured three bike-riding thieves removing the cylinders from the premises. Police have registered a case at the Kohefiza Police Station and have begun the search for the suspects. Robin Jain’s father is a former judge, adding prominence to the case.

LPG consumption falls sharply

The theft comes at a time when LPG usage in India has dropped significantly. Preliminary industry data shows that LPG consumption in the first 15 days of March fell by 17.7 per cent compared to last year.

Consumption declined to 11.47 lakh tonnes, down from 13.87 lakh tonnes during the same period in March 2025. This is also 26.3 per cent lower than the demand in the first half of February this year, which stood at 15.57 lakh tonnes.

Supply disruptions linked to Middle East conflict

India imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, most of which pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway was closed by Iran following attacks by the US and Israel, leading to supply disruptions from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

To ensure domestic availability, the government has cut LPG supplies to commercial establishments like hotels and industries. Data from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which together control around 90 per cent of the LPG market, shows that consumption fell 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2024 and 10.6 per cent lower than 2023.

Impact on other fuels

The Middle East conflict has also affected aviation fuel, with airlines operating fewer flights due to closed airspace, resulting in a 4 per cent drop in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption in the first half of March. Monthly ATF consumption fell 12.3 per cent.

Interestingly, demand for petrol and diesel has increased despite the shortage. Petrol sales rose by 13.2 per cent to around 1.5 million tonnes, while diesel consumption grew by 8.2 per cent to 3.384 million tonnes.