Police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district have cracked the murder of 20-year-old college student Riansh Chauhan, arresting five of the six people allegedly involved in the crime. Investigators have identified neighbour Jeevan Patle and his son Ashutosh Patle as the alleged masterminds, with police claiming that the duo had offered Rs 10 lakh to have the young man killed.

According to Superintendent of Police Malay Jain, the murder was planned over Riansh's relationship with Jeevan's daughter. The relationship was opposed by both father and son, and Ashutosh had reportedly been involved in several arguments with Riansh before the killing. Police said the duo had been plotting the murder for around three months and recruited four other young men to carry it out.

Love affair led to Rs 10 lakh murder plot

SP Malay Jain said Jeevan Patle's daughter was in a relationship with Riansh Chauhan, who lived in their neighbourhood. The relationship did not go down well with Jeevan and Ashutosh, leading to repeated disagreements between Ashutosh and Riansh.

Police said the father and son began planning to eliminate Riansh around three months before the incident. They allegedly brought four other men into the plan and agreed to pay them Rs 10 lakh for their involvement in the murder.

The other accused have been identified as Yash Pardhi, Yash Patle, Vikas alias Bagga and one other person. Of the six accused, five have been arrested so far.

Riansh called to village fair, killed with heavy iron object

Investigators said the accused called Riansh to the Mandai fair at Paraspani on November 16. They allegedly took him to an isolated spot, gave him alcohol and then struck him on the head with a heavy iron object, killing him.

After the murder, the accused allegedly transported his body along with his scooter to a spot near a culvert, around half a kilometre from the crime scene. They dumped the body there to make the death appear to be the result of a road accident.

Police recovered the body that same night and conducted a post-mortem examination on November 17. The report indicated that Riansh had died due to injuries. This prompted the police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which subsequently uncovered the alleged murder conspiracy.

Families and villagers surround Hatta police station

The arrests came amid mounting pressure on the police from Riansh's family members, who had been demanding action against those responsible for his death.

After receiving information about the arrests, a large number of relatives and villagers gathered outside Hatta police station and surrounded the premises. They demanded that the police hand over all the accused to them.

The police intervened, spoke to the crowd and managed to persuade the family members and villagers to leave the police station.

Report: Shaukat Bisane

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