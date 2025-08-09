Madhya Pradesh: Fatal head-on collision in Mandla claims four lives, injures two A fatal head-on collision between two motorbikes in Mandla killed four, including a father and his children, and injured two others, prompting a police investigation amid ongoing road safety concerns.

Bhopal:

A tragic head-on collision between two motorbikes in Mandla district on Saturday afternoon resulted in the deaths of four people, including a father, his two young children, and his brother-in-law. The accident also left two others seriously injured.

The crash took place around 4:30 pm near Jargi village, under the jurisdiction of Maharajpura police station. According to officials, the deceased belonged to Rajarwara village in Seoni district. The injured were promptly taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The victims were identified as Rajendra Kushram (38), his sons Sohel (10) and Ravindra (7), and Shivprasad Maravi (27), Rajendra’s brother-in-law. The injured include Rajendra’s wife, Shakun Kushram (32), who was travelling with the family, and Vivek Kakodia (32), a resident of Andia.

Shakun was en route to her parental home in Semikol, Mandla, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her family. The collision occurred while they were travelling together, resulting in severe injuries to Shakun, who is currently unconscious. Vivek Kakodia, riding the other motorbike involved in the accident, sustained serious facial injuries.

Police personnel, led by SP Rajat Saklecha and the Maharajpura police station in-charge, reached the accident site following reports of the crash. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital for postmortem examinations.

This accident is one among several recent fatal road mishaps in the region, highlighting ongoing concerns about road safety. Just last month, a similar collision in Balaghat district claimed three lives when two motorcycles collided on a narrow road, with poor visibility cited as a contributing factor. In July, a tragic pile-up involving multiple two-wheelers on the National Highway near Jabalpur resulted in four deaths and several injuries.

Road accidents involving two-wheelers continue to be a major cause of fatalities in Madhya Pradesh, often linked to high speeds, reckless driving, and inadequate safety measures such as helmets. Authorities are urging commuters to exercise caution, adhere to traffic rules, and wear protective gear to prevent such tragedies.

The Mandla police have initiated an investigation into the accident, while local officials have expressed condolences to the bereaved families and pledged to enhance road safety awareness in the area.

(PTI inputs)