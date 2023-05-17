Madhya Pradesh: Denied help, man carries daughter's body on bike | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KASHIFKAKVI Madhya Pradesh: Denied help, man takes his daughter's body on bike | Video

A man had to carry the body of his 13-year-old daughter on a bike after a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol supposedly declined him an ambulance.

Laxman Singh took the dead body of his daughter on a bike for 70 kilometers since he did not have money for an ambulance. Laxman, a resident of Kota town, said his daughter, Madhuri, passed away from sickle cell anemia on Monday night.

He said he had asked the hospital authorities for a vehicle, but was informed that vehicles are not accessible for places in excess of 15 kilometers away.

"We had asked for a hearse in the hospital, but they said that it would not be available for more than 15 kilometers," Singh said. "They asked us to arrange it ourselves. Due to a lack of money, we took the dead body of our daughter on a motorcycle."

Singh said he was around 20 kilometers from his town when he was caught by Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya. Vandana, who was headed to another town, then, at that point, ordered a vehicle to take the girl's body to Singh's town.

The vehicle showed up, and Singh had the option to bring his little girl's body back home for her last ceremonies.

The Shahdol Collector helped the family with some monetary help and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Alleged 3 hours of ambulance delay costs a six-month-old infant's life

Earlier, a six-month-old infant died due to the unavailability of an ambulance in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. The death of a severely ill infant in the lap of his helpless mother at a community health center (CHC) allegedly due to the unavailability of an ambulance has exposed the condition of public health services once again in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, a woman, Renu Jatav, a resident of Baderi village, rushed her child to the Indergarh CHC at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday (April 27). As the infant was suffering from acute pneumonic symptoms, the doctors present at the CHC referred the child to the Datia district hospital after preliminary treatment.

The helpless mother kept waiting for the '108 Ambulance' for more than three hours despite the doctors repeatedly making phone calls. It was more shocking that there were two ambulances (funded out of the MLA Local Area Development Fund) parked at the CHC, but their services weren't reportedly provided to the hapless mother, as she couldn't afford to pay the bill.

After repeated phone calls, 108 ambulance arrived after three hours, but till then the child had died in her mother's lap. Renu, the mother of the deceased child, blamed the inadequate treatment at the CHC and the delay in the ambulance for her child's death.

