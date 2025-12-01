Madhya Pradesh construction workers’ board launches social media platforms for easy access to welfare updates To help even uneducated or less literate workers understand welfare schemes, the Board will use short videos, reels, and AI-generated content in simple language. This will make it easier for labourers to know about schemes related to education, health, safety and financial assistance.

New Delhi:

In a major step to make welfare schemes more accessible to construction workers, the Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MPBOCW) has started sharing all important scheme details, updates and announcements through social media. The initiative aims to ensure that workers and their families get clear and timely information about their rights and benefits.

State Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that this step will make information reach workers faster and more effectively. He added, “Construction workers are a strong foundation of our development. Making sure they receive the right information at the right time is our responsibility. I encourage all workers to follow @mpbocw and take full benefit of the available schemes.”

Workers can now follow the Board on:

Instagram: @mpbocw

Facebook: @mpbocw

X (Twitter): @mpbocw

YouTube: @MPBOCW

Simple videos, reels and AI-based content for easy understanding

To help even uneducated or less literate workers understand welfare schemes, the Board will use short videos, reels, and AI-generated content in simple language. This will make it easier for labourers to know about schemes related to education, health, safety and financial assistance. The Board has announced that details of registration, documentation, scheme benefits and assistance processes will now be available through these platforms.

This digital step is intended to ensure transparency and direct access without middlemen so that every construction worker in the state receives accurate information on time. All social media channels will also share updates on state labour laws and the recently introduced national labour codes. Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to protect workers’ rights.

What information will be available online?

Workers will now be able to access: