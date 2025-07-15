Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA's son booked for attempted murder after SUV rams into police patrol in Alirajpur Congress MLA's son Pushpraj Patel has been booked for attempted murder after allegedly ramming his SUV into police constables in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur, injuring two officers.

Bhopal:

A high-speed SUV allegedly driven by Pushpraj Patel, son of Congress MLA Sena Mahesh Patel, left two police constables injured during a late-night patrol near a bus stand in Alirajpur district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the two constables were on duty. According to Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas, the vehicle approached the officers at high speed and failed to slow down despite visible police presence. In a dramatic moment captured on CCTV, the SUV is seen breaching a barricade before swerving directly toward the officers.

“One constable signalled the driver to stop, but the SUV continued at high speed, veered sharply left, and headed straight for the policemen,” SP Vyas said. The constables managed to evade a direct hit by jumping out of the way, but one officer reportedly sustained injuries before the vehicle crashed into an electricity pole.

The video footage of the incident, which surfaced on social media Monday, has gone viral and sparked public outrage. Authorities have since filed a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) against Pushpraj Patel. He is currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend him.

This is not Patel’s first brush with the law. In September 2024, he was named in a separate case involving the alleged abetment of a young woman’s suicide. Reports claimed that Patel had been threatening the 25-year-old woman and pressuring her to marry him, leading her to take her own life. That case is still under investigation.

Senior police officials have assured strict legal action. “No one is above the law. The accused will be arrested soon, and the law will take its course,” SP Vyas stated.

The incident has added to growing concerns about political interference in criminal matters and the safety of law enforcement officers on duty. Meanwhile, the condition of the injured constable is being monitored, and medical assistance is being provided.

(PTI inputs)