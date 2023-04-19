Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan orders to review illegal madrasas, institutions `teaching fanaticism'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders to review illegal madrasas institutions teaching fanaticism.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday (April 19) instructed the officials to review illegal madrasas and institutions in the state where where “fanaticism” is being taught adding that bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to review during the meeting chaired by him regarding the law and order situation in the state at his official residence ahead of festivals.

The meeting was attended by State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, MP Chief Secretary (CS) Iqbal Singh Bains, MP Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Additional Director General of Police (ADG Intelligence), Principal Secretary Home, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Chief Minister Anshuman Singh.

Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated

“Illegal madrassas, institutions in Madhya Pradesh where fanaticism is being taught will be reviewed. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated,” Chouhan tweeted. Chouhan also instructed the officers to keep an eye on social media and to identify those who write misleading news, insensitive content, radical comments and take necessary action against them.

New anti-gambling act to be brought

He also flagged online gambling as a new problem. “The present Gambling Act in Madhya Pradesh is of 1876, it does not have any provisions against online gambling. We have decided to enact the Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act, 2023, to replace the existing Act,” he told reporters. Madhya Pradesh Police has the potential to make it the number one state in terms of law and order, Chouhan said during the meeting. “Those who operate like mafia gangs should be destroyed,” he said.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the chief minister had given strict instructions to the officials to keep a watch on organizations like the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Popular Front of India besides those who spread rumours on social media regarding festivals. Some JMB members were arrested from Madhya Pradesh earlier this year for alleged illegal activities.

(With agencies input)

