Madhya Pradesh CM announces 4 pc hike in dearness allowance for state govt employees in poll year

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled by the year-end, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees. While addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district on Friday evening, Chouhan announced a four per cent DA hike.

"The state government will increase the DA by four per cent to bring it on par with the one offered by the Centre", he said on the occasion.

The polls for the 230-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh are likely to be held in November this year. Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state will witness a dramatic election this year.

Earlier in 2018 elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 114 seats, while the BJP bagging 109 seats. However, in March 2020 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted against Congress and Kamal Nath's dispensation collapsed. This paved the way for BJP's Chouhan to return as the chief minister.