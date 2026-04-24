Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to address people of the state on key issue tonight at 9 pm

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will address the people of the state tonight at 9 pm, taking up what he has described as an important matter. He shared the update through his social media handle, informing people that he will go live to communicate details directly. The Chief Minister posted on his official account on X, inviting public attention ahead of the scheduled live session. In his message, he wrote, "Dear citizens of the state, I will speak to all of you live on social media regarding an important issue tonight at 9 pm."

Major decision by MP govt for farmers

Earlier on Wednesday, Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government took a major decision in the interest of the farmers. They will receive four times market rate for land acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas. In a significant decision in the interest of farmers, the state cabinet doubled the multiplication factor for agricultural land acquisition to 2.0.

Consequently, farmers will receive four times the market rate for compensation for acquired agricultural land, instead of double. This decision of the state government will apply to the acquisition of agricultural land in rural areas across the state.

However, the Mohan Yadav government has kept the compensation multiplication factor unchanged within urban limits and approved approximately Rs. 33,985 crore for infrastructure construction and development works such as irrigation, health, education, and roads.

Move will enable farmers to receive higher compensation

This decision from the state cabinet will enable farmers to receive higher compensation for agricultural land acquired by the Central and State governments for important projects such as irrigation projects, roads, bridges, railways, and dam construction. The move from the state government will not only accelerate development projects but will also significantly improve the economic condition of the farmer families who provide their land.

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