MP CM Mohan Yadav's father Poonamchand Yadav passes away at 100, condolences pour in

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s father Poonamchand Yadav passed away at 100 on Tuesday (September 3). He had been hospitalised for the past week due to illness. The Chief Minister left Bhopal for Ujjain, soon after the receipt of the information. On Monday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his son Maha Aryaman Scindia, who were in Ujjain, visited the hospital to inquire about Poonamchand Yadav's health. Mohan Yadav had also visited his father on Sunday.

Who was Poonamchand Yadav?

Poonamchand Yadav's life was marked by significant struggles. He worked hard to educate his sons, Nandu Yadav, Narayan Yadav, Mohan Yadav, and daughters, Kalavati and Shanti Devi. During tough times, he moved from Ratlam to Ujjain and initially worked at the Heera Mill. Later, he ran a fritter shop in Malipura and a dal-bafla shop in Freeganj. Even at the age of 100, he would personally go to the market to sell produce.

Condolences pour in

