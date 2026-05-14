Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav ditches entire vehicle convoy, rides Delhi Metro to airport | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ditched the usual motor cavalcade and chose to take a metro ride to the Delhi airport as he returned to his state after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. The move was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the country to minimise the usage of fuel and energy in their daily lives to reduce India's dependency on foreign exchange and deal with the crisis the world is currently reeling in due to the conflict in West Asia.

The chief minister was spotted travelling on the Delhi Metro as he made his way back to Bhopal. He boarded the metro from Shivaji Stadium Metro Station and travelled till Aerocity Metro Station along with his entire staff and security personnel.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yadav undertook the metro journey in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on reducing petrol consumption and promoting the use of public transport.

Through the journey, he sought to spread awareness about clean environment initiatives, fuel conservation and the importance of modern public transportation systems. He said transport systems such as metro rail not only help save time but also play a significant role in reducing pollution and conserving energy.

The chief minister described the initiative as a positive message towards strengthening public participation in the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and promoting green mobility across the country.

Setting an example

With his decision to travel by metro in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also appeared to set an example for party leaders and workers on following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption and promote public transport.

BJP leader Saubhagya Singh and his supporters faced flak for ignoring the Prime Minister’s message, prompting the party to begin taking action against them.

The newly appointed Textbook Corporation chairman, who arrived in Bhopal to assume office with a rally involving more than 100 vehicles. Following the incident, the Chief Minister’s Office issued a show-cause notice to him over the vehicle rally.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office also suspended all administrative and financial powers of Saubhagya Singh until the final resolution of the matter.

Also read: MP textbook corporation chief gets show-cause notice over 200-vehicle rally amid PM's austerity call