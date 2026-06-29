Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav dines at villager's home, attends 'night chaupal' in Betul | Watch

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited the Betul district, where he met and dined with a local family.

Yadav, who was on a two-day visit to the Betul district, visited the residence of Shanu Mangal Bhusumkar, a local resident of Kukru, which is a hill station in the district. During his stay at the villager's residence, the chief minister shared a meal prepared using 'Shri Anna' (millets) with the family.

Bhusumkar said his family was one of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which helped them fulfil their dreams of owning a house in 2019-20.

Yadav, who represents the Ujjain South constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, was joined by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Hemant Khandelwal, and Bhainsdehi MLA Mahendra Singh Chouhan.

Betul Collector Dr Saurabh Sanjay Sonawane and Superintendent of Police (SP) Virendra Jain were also present on the occasion.

Yadav's Betul visit

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister was in the Betul district on Saturday and Sunday. As part of his visit, which was aimed to reach out to the locals of the Betul district, he interacted with the public and inspected multiple government schemes.

He also attended a cultural programme and participated in a tree plantation drive in the district during his two-day visit.

Besides, he also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in Kukru. In a statement later, Yadav said this commendable initiative serves as an inspiring example of both environmental conservation and women's self-reliance.

He said the PM has also urged citizens to opt for clay idols of Lord Ganesha during the upcoming Ganesh festival. The move will strengthen both our faith and our commitment to environmental conservation, he said.