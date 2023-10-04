Madhya Pradesh: Building collapses in Satna, several feared trapped

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Building collapses in Satna while several people are feared trapped.

A three-storey collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna town on Tuesday and several people are feared to be trapped under it, officials said.

The incident took place in the Bihari Chowk area and around midnight on Tuesday night. According to the police official, rescue operations are underway.

"As per the information we have received, some renovation work was going on and amid that this building collapsed. It's not clear how many are trapped inside, rescue operations are underway, " said Siddharth Kushwaha, Satna MLA.

