Madhya Pradesh: Building collapses in Satna, several feared trapped

A building collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district led to panic among the public. The incident took place in the Bihari Chowk area and around midnight on Tuesday night.

Edited By: Hritika Mitra Satna Updated on: October 04, 2023 8:25 IST
Building collapses in Satna while several people are feared
Image Source : ANI Building collapses in Satna while several people are feared trapped.

A three-storey collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Satna town on Tuesday and several people are feared to be trapped under it, officials said.

The incident took place in the  Bihari Chowk area and around midnight on Tuesday night. According to the police official, rescue operations are underway. 

"As per the information we have received, some renovation work was going on and amid that this building collapsed. It's not clear how many are trapped inside, rescue operations are underway, " said Siddharth Kushwaha, Satna MLA.

