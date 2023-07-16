Madhya Pradesh: Minor dies in hospital after alleged thrashing by teacher in Gwalior

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Minor dies in hospital

Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a 12-year boy lost his life in a hospital where he was admitted as he fell ill after allegedly being beaten up by a teacher. The family of the boy has alleged that the minor was severely beaten by the teacher for not completing his homework on July 12 in a Gwalior's private school.

Boy was beaten by teacher

The boy died this morning during treatment at a hospital. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena, the family members of the class 8 student have alleged that the boy was beaten by a teacher at a private school, following which he fell ill.

Legal steps will be taken

He further asserted that legal steps will be taken based on the cause of death mentioned in the post-mortem report. Kok Singh Chouhan, father of the boy, alleged that a teacher beat his son with a stick and punished him in other ways, after which he fell ill.

He made a shocking statement and said that the teacher had pressured the family to get the boy treated at a private hospital instead of a government facility.

Teacher has beaten the boy on a previous occasion

Chouhan also claimed that the teacher has beaten the boy on a previous occasion as well and the school management at the time assured that such action will not be repeated in the future.