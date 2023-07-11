BJP to launch 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly election

Follow us on Image Source : BJP MP (TWITTER) BJP to launch 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyaan' in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday announced a campaign 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' ahead of the assembly election in the state scheduled later this year. A key meeting of the BJP was held at the Madhya Pradesh headquarters of the party. According to Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma, a comprehensive discussion was held to churn out strategies for the upcoming assembly election. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting along with some of his colleagues in the cabinet and senior leaders in the party organisation.

In the meeting, the party decided to commence the campaign with a one-point strategy. "Had a comprehensive discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the state assembly elections. For this, the Union Home Minister announced the Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan. We will start this campaign with a one-point strategy," said Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma

On Tuesday, the senior BJP leader, Amit Shah landed in Bhopal to attend the meeting. According to reports, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP incharges for Madhya Pradesh, also attended the meeting. According to sources, the presence of senior leaders in the meeting assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls due later this year.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, among others, were also present at the meeting, sources added.

BJP's national joint organisation general secretary Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh incharge Ajay Jamwal are also present.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, Scindia, Tomar, Patel and the state cabinet ministers welcomed Shah on his arrival at the airport, sources added.

(with inputs from PTI)