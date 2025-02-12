Three killed, over 30 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tactor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

In a major road accident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, at least three persons died and more than 30 others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned on Wednesday night. As per the Bhind district Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav, the tractor trolley was speeding when the accident occurred near a culvert close to Aswar village around 8:30-9 pm.

Two women died in the accident

Of the three deceased persons, two are women. The victims were on their way to Lahar town in Bhind district from Mangrol in Datia district for a marriage function. As per the officials, the injured persons were referred to the Sevdha community health centre. The deceased persons were identified as Mandvi Yadav (40), Gita Yadav (50), and Anuradha Yadav (17).

Madhya Pradesh accident

On Tuesday, nine persons returning from Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj were killed and seven others injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Maihar districts. In Jabalpur, a truck carrying cement collided with a mini-bus at around 8:30 am near Sihora town, killing seven occupants of the passenger vehicle returning to Telangana.

A district official had earlier said the passengers were returning to Andhra Pradesh from Prayagraj. As per the officials, two other occupants of the mini-bus were injured and referred to Jabalpur medical college for treatment. Seven persons died on the spot, while some others were trapped inside the mini-bus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and appealed to the people not to exert themselves beyond a point while travelling to such places. He also advised people to allow proper rest and sleep to their drivers to avoid such accidents.