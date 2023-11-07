Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi presented with empty bouquet on stage, left in splits | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Madhya Pradesh

In a rather amusing incident amid the intense political rallies in the poll-bound states, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was presented with an empty bouquet by a party leader on the stage to welcome her during election campaign in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Monday (November 6). The incident left other Congress leaders including Priyanka in splits. The video of the incident was shared by BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi who quirkily termed it a “bouquet scam”. Madhya Pradesh will go to Assembly polls on November 17 and the results will be declared on December 3.

What was the incident?

When Priyanka Gandhi reached on the stage, she was welcomed by Congress leaders by presenting to her bouquets. In the process, one of the leaders presented her with an empty bouquet which was pointed out by Priyanka herself, while sharing a laughter on it. The incident made the other leaders on the stage break into laughter, the video of which was shared by the BJP leader.

BJP leader’s reaction

BJP’s Rakesh Tripathi took a swipe at the Congress for the incident terming it a “bouquet scam”.

“bouquet scam. The flower disappeared from the vase.. the handle was presented. A Congressman came to Priyanka Vadra's rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to give a bouquet but the Congressman played a game,” Tripathi posted on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi.

Assembly elections

Campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls is underway in full swing as the parties are leaving no stone unturned in attacking each other while trying to woo the voters. The BJP is looking to retain power in the state while the Congress is willing to recreate its 2018 show.