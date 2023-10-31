Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: CM Shivraj owns assets worth Rs 8 crore, witnesses jump from 2018 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with wife Sadhna Singh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared his assets and properties to the Election Commission while filing his nomination papers from the Budhni assembly constituency of Sehore district, according to which he has moveable assets worth Rs 1.11 crore and immovable property worth Rs 2.10 crore. Chouhan’s wife, Sadhna Singh has more assets in her name than the Chief Minister with moveable assets worth Rs 1.9 crore and immovable properties worth 4.32 crore. Shivraj also has Rs 1.10 crore in cash while his wife has Rs 1.15 crore.

The Chief Minister has a total cash worth Rs 92,79,104 deposited in his 3 bank accounts while his wife has Rs 71,87,544 deposited in his 4 bank accounts.

No vehicle of his own

According to the affidavit, Shivraj does not own a vehicle whereas his wife has a 2000 model Ambassador car.

According to the affidavit, 64-year-old Shivraj does not own any vehicle while his wife has a 2000 model Ambassador car. Shivraj has 96 grams of gold and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh while his wife Sadhna Singh has 535 grams of gold and jewellery worth Rs 34 lakh. Shivraj has a licensed revolver. He owns agricultural land worth Rs 1,59,35,000 while his wife owns agricultural land worth Rs 3,30,00,000.

Shivraj owns a total of 3 residential properties in Vidisha and Jait village which are worth Rs 51,25,000. Shivraj has total assets of Rs 3,21,80,282 while wife Sadhna Singh has total assets of Rs 5,41,14,644.

The Chief Minister has declared total assets worth Rs 8.62 crore in his affidavit. In the previous 2018 Assembly elections, he had declared assets worth Rs 7.66 crore. His wealth has increased by nearly Rs 1 crore in the last five years. In 2013, he had total assets worth Rs 6.27 crore.

Sources of income

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cited his salary, farming and horticulture as his sources of income while his wife earns from farming, horticulture and renting.

Liability

The Chief Minister has a total liability of Rs 2.14 lakh while his wife Sadhna Singh has a liability of Rs 66,58,251.

