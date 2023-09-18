Madhya Pradesh: Kejriwal urges voters to uproot traditional parties to give AAP a chance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Dehli Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering during a public rally.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), targeted Congress for corruption in Rewa on Monday. During his speech in Madhya Pradesh, he urged people to break away from the traditional political landscape dominated by two parties in the state and give AAP an opportunity to govern.

Kejriwal's statement was clear and confident as he declared, "In Madhya Pradesh, there are two parties... This time you people uproot these parties and give one chance to AAP... I challenge you, you will forget both of these parties."

“We ended corruption in Delhi. When our government came to Punjab, we raided the former ministers," Kejriwal said.

"There is no dearth of money... These people (Madhya Pradesh government) have looted (you)... We ended corruption in Delhi. When our government came to Punjab, we raided the former ministers... (Here too) We will put them (corrupt ministers) in jail... A lot of money will be recovered from them, and you will get free education and free electricity. The Madhya Pradesh government's every penny will be spent on you. All the money will be spent on you," he added.

The AAP leader's call for change and a fresh political perspective is expected to resonate with voters in Madhya Pradesh as the state approaches important political decisions in the upcoming elections.

