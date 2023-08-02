Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Second round of verification of voters list begins today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2024: Second round of verification of voters list starts today

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the second summary of the revision of voters list is set to start from today (August 2). Meanwhile, teams of the Election Commission (EC) will also be conducting meetings with recognised national political parties and a hard copy of the draft voters list will be handed over to them.

The draft voters list will be published on Wednesday, and applications for addition, deletion or modification of names in the voters list accepted during the revision, says an official notification said. As the draft of the voter list will be published at the polling stations and district level, all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present at their respective polling booths.

Chief electoral officer, Anupam Rajan said, “As per the direction of the Election Commission of (EC), the activities for the second special summer revision- 2023 in Madhya Pradesh will commence from August 2.”

He added that during this revision process, the sector officers and BLOs will verify voter lists in presence of voters between August 3 and 10. In cases where there are more than six voters in a house, the sector officer will physically verify their presence. It was informed that the BLOs have been directed to be present at their respective polling stations from August 2 to August 31 to accept applications for the addition, deletion and modification of names in voters list.

“District collectors and electoral officers have been given necessary instruction in this regard,” Rajan added.

The special camps will also be organised during the weekend- August 12 -13 and again on August 19-20. The applications will be accepted till August 31 while the scrutiny of received applications will be done by September 22 and the final publication of the voter list will be over by October 4, the electoral officer added.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Congress constitutes poll panels, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh find place

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Class 12 student commits suicide in Vidisha after facing constant eve-teasing