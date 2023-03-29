Good news! Asha, Cheetah brought from Namibia, gives birth to 4 cubs at Kuno National Park

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In first batch, 8 cheetahs were released into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on September 17

Cheetahs at Kuno National Park: Asha, one of the Cheetahs brought from Namibia, has given birth to 4 cubs at Kuno National Park. The good news was shared by Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight spotted felines — five females and three males — from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

Announcing the news, the Environment minister said that the mother and cubs were absolutely fine. "A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal! I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modiji," he tweeted. He termed it a momentous event in India's wildlife conservation history during 'Amrit Kaal'.

One of the Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, had died due to a kidney-related ailment on Monday, forest and wildlife officials in Madhya Pradesh said. In a second batch, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18.