Wednesday, March 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Good news! Asha, Cheetah brought from Namibia, gives birth to 4 cubs at Kuno National Park

Good news! Asha, Cheetah brought from Namibia, gives birth to 4 cubs at Kuno National Park

Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight spotted felines — five females and three males — from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

Reported By : Anurag Amitabh Edited By : Nivedita Dash | Bhopal
Updated on: March 29, 2023 14:59 IST
In first batch, 8 cheetahs were released into a quarantine
Image Source : PTI In first batch, 8 cheetahs were released into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on September 17

Cheetahs at Kuno National Park: Asha, one of the Cheetahs brought from Namibia, has given birth to 4 cubs at Kuno National Park. The good news was shared by Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of eight spotted felines — five females and three males — from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno in Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year.

 

Announcing the news, the Environment minister said that the mother and cubs were absolutely fine. "A momentous event in our wildlife conservation history during Amrit Kaal! I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17th September 2022, under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modiji," he tweeted. He termed it a momentous event in India's wildlife conservation history during 'Amrit Kaal'.

One of the Namibian cheetahs, Sasha, had died due to a kidney-related ailment on Monday, forest and wildlife officials in Madhya Pradesh said. In a second batch, 12 cheetahs were flown in from South Africa and released into Kuno on February 18.

Related Stories
12 more African Cheetahs released into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

12 more African Cheetahs released into quarantine enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Female Cheetah 'Shasha', brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, dies

Female Cheetah 'Shasha', brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park, dies

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News