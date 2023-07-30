PM Modi known as messiah of poor, Congress did nothing for 70 years: Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday visited Indore city of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections which are slated for later this year. Shah while addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Sammelan' of BJP workers here took a swipe at the Congress-led dispensation and said that it was in power for 70 years but did not do anything for the poor people in the country.

PM Modi-- messiah of the poor

He launched the campaign here for the state assembly polls due later this year and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his speech, he asserted that PM Modi is known as the "messiah of the poor" across the country due to the welfare work done for the poor people.

With this, he also appealed to the BJP workers who gathered here for the campaign launch, to ensure the victory of the party from the state to make PM Modi India's Prime Minister again. He asked the party workers to ensure the victory of the saffron party in all 29 Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh. BJP had won 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 general elections.

"Party organisation in Madhya Pradesh is the best" says Amit Shah

While addressing, he asserted that he visited the entire country, but the party organisation in Madhya Pradesh is the best.

"In 2019, the people of MP gave 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP. In 2024, give all the 29 seats to Modi ji,” Shah said.

"BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh"

Expressing confidence, Shah said that BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh after the state assembly polls, due in November this year. He said, "PM Modi is known as the messiah of the poor due to the welfare work done for them." "The Congress government which ruled the country for 70 years didn't do anything for the poor," he said. He charged the grand old party for nurturing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir "like its own child" for 70 years.

He levelled up allegations against UPA and said that during that tenure terrorists used to carry out bomb blasts in India, but the BJP replied suitably with surgical strike under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

