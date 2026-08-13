Madhya Pradesh allows shops, hotels, restaurants and malls to stay open 24x7 | Details here

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh has taken a major step to ease business operations in the state. Governor Mangubhai Patel has approved the 'Madhya Pradesh Workplace Empowerment Code 2026', allowing commercial establishments such as shops, hotels, restaurants and malls to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new provisions are aimed at providing greater flexibility to businesses while also laying down clear rules for employee working hours, overtime, workplace safety and registration.

Under the new code, commercial establishments will be permitted to operate throughout the day and night, including on all seven days of the week. This means businesses will have the flexibility to decide their operating hours according to customer demand and their commercial requirements. The move is expected to provide greater convenience to consumers while giving businesses more flexibility in managing their operations.

Employees to work in shifts, 48-hour weekly limit

While establishments can remain open 24x7, employees cannot be made to work beyond the prescribed limits. The new rules require businesses to deploy employees through a shift system. An employee cannot be made to work for more than 48 hours in a week. The provision is aimed at ensuring that round-the-clock business operations do not translate into excessive working hours for employees.

Overtime requires employee consent and payment

The new code also lays down specific provisions for overtime work. Employees will have to give their consent before being assigned overtime, and businesses will be required to make the prescribed payment for such additional working hours. This provision is intended to protect employees while allowing establishments to meet additional workforce requirements during periods of high demand.

One-time online registration for shops

The registration process for shops has also been simplified under the new framework. Businesses will now need to complete their registration online only once, reducing the need for repeated registration formalities. The move is expected to make compliance easier for commercial establishments and reduce paperwork.

Owners responsible for safety and emergency arrangements

The new rules also place responsibility on business owners to ensure a safe and hygienic workplace. Owners will have to ensure proper safety arrangements, cleanliness, fire safety measures and emergency preparedness at their establishments. The provisions assume greater importance for businesses operating around the clock, where employees and customers may be present at different times of the day and night.

Special provisions for women employees

The code also includes specific provisions aimed at ensuring a safe working environment for women employees. Businesses will be required to follow the prescribed safeguards for women working at commercial establishments, particularly in the context of extended operating hours. The Labour Department will have the authority to inspect establishments and take action if businesses fail to comply with the provisions of the new code. The enforcement mechanism is intended to ensure that the flexibility granted to businesses is accompanied by adequate protection for employees and compliance with workplace regulations.

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