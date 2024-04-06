CM Mohan Yadav says BJP will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a roadshow.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Madhya Pradesh, there is a Modi wave and the entire state is in 'Bhajpa-may', said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav adding that they will win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Mohan Yadav while taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi said that Sonia Gandhi failed to understand his actual nature adding he is that 'rocket' whose launch has been attempted several times but it failed to launch. Rahul Gandhi is unfit and not suitable for politics, he added.

Speaking on Robert Vadra, Mohan Yadav said that he's a person connected to the land, he deals in land... he should fill form from Amethi to contest elections, but why is he creating an environment where every party wants to give him a ticket.

On Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, MP Chief Minister said that they will talk about the society but won't give any posts to people who represent them. They will only promote their own family.

On the misuse of ED, Mohan Yadav said that this used to be Congress' tactics as they were the ones who imposed emergency.

Speaking on Congress' allegation that their accounts have been freezed, Mohan Yadav said that it's such a shameful thing that a 100-year-old party didn't file income tax returns for five years even after several summones were sent to them.

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, Mohan Yadav said that he lied to form the Aam Aadmi Party by saying they will bring the Jan Lokpal Bill, will act against corruption, and ban the sale of liquor.

It's unfortunate that Sunita Kejriwal without being elected as the leader of the legislative party is taking their meetings. Kejriwal doesn't trust his own people and is only trying to promote his wife, Mohan Yadav said.

Leaders like Lal Krishna Advani, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Lalu Yadav and Hemant Soren are examples who first stepped down from their posts to face charges and legal proceedings, the CM said.

Chhindwara is not Kamal Nath's home as he only wants his son or wife to come forward, the Chief Minister added.

On Digvijaya Singh, Mohan Yadav said that he ran away from Bhopal and in the Rajgarh seat also, the BJP has a very strong candidate. They (Digvijaya Singh, and Bhupesh Baghel) are against Lord Ram and are troubled about why Ram Mandir has been built.

In the first 100 days after the new government was formed in Madhya Pradesh, with our work, people have witnessed that we are for development.

