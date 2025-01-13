Liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh? CM says govt 'considering suggestions by saints'

Follow us on Image Source : X CM Mohan Yadav on liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the state government is mulling a ban on liquor in religious cities to ensure the sanctity and decorum of these places. While no decision has been taken yet, the state government is considering the suggestions given by saints in this regard. CM Yadav said the government will decide soon.

Madhya Pradesh liquor ban

CM Mohan Yadav emaphasised on the suggestions given by the seers and said government was seriously considering stopping the liquor shops within the limits of the religious cities.

"The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon," CM Yadav said.

In September 2024 also, CM Mohan Yadav, talked of banning the liquor sales in religious towns.

CM Yadav to perform Bhoomi Pujan

MP CM Mohan Yadav on Monday will perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project worth Rs 614 crore in the presence of Union Minister CR Patil.

"Today Union Minister CR Patil is visiting to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project. With this project, we will be able to make our saints bath with sacred water of holy Kshipra river during Simhastha 2028. I am satisfied that we were able to take concrete steps in that direction. Earlier in 2004, we were able to make them bath in the water of Gambhir river because the amount of water of the Kshipra river is very low. During Simhastha 2016, saints took bath with the water of Narmada ji. But we are satisfied that now we will be able to bath in the Kshipra year throughout the year," the Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)