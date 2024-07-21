Kanwar Yatra 2024: Shop owners directed to display names, contact numbers outside eateries in Ujjain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kanwar Yatra 2024: Shop owners directed to display names, contact numbers in Ujjain

Kanwar Yatra 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation has directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments in the ancient city, a directive coming on the heels of a similar order by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra 2024 route.

Violators will have to pay a Rs 2,000 fine for the first offence and Rs 5,000 if they defy this order for the second time, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said on Saturday (July 20). This order is aimed at ensuring safety and transparency and not intended to target Muslim shop-keepers, the mayor said.

Tatwal said the Mayor-in-Council of Ujjain had approved a proposal for shopkeepers to display their names on September 26, 2002, followed by the Corporation House, and subsequently sent it to the state government for objections and formalities.

"All formalities have been already completed. The implementation was delayed as the nameplates were initially required to be of the same size and colour. Now, we have relaxed these terms. Displaying the names and mobile numbers of shopkeepers will suffice," he told media.

He stressed that the measure is rooted in the MP Shop Establishment Act or Gumasta License, and it serves to enhance customer safety.

"Ujjain is a religious and holy city. People come here with religious aastha (faith). They have the right to know about the shopkeeper whose services they are availing. If a customer is dissatisfied or cheated, knowing the shopkeeper's details allows them to seek redress," the mayor said.

Kumbh Mela

Ujjain is set to host the Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela in 2028, a significant religious fair held every 12 years. This action mirrors the recent directive in Uttar Pradesh, where all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route were asked to display owners' names.

The Uttar Pradesh government extended this order statewide on Friday (July 19), while the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place in his state. The order has faced criticism from opposition parties and some members of the ruling alliance, who argue it targets Muslim traders.

(With agencies inputs)

