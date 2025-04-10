Jyotiraditya Scindia's witty warning to woman chewing gutkha goes viral | Watch video The video of this entire incident has gone viral on social media, and people are praising this heart-touching style of Scindia.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently stole the spotlight during an inauguration event for development projects in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, with a moment that has now gone viral on social media. While attending the program, Scindia noticed a woman in the crowd chewing 'gutkha' (chewing tobacco). With a smile, he gently stopped her and said, "Gutkha mat khao behan, maine pakar liya (Don't eat gutkha, sister, I caught you!)"

His humorous yet caring tone quickly lightened the moment. He then added warmly, "Smile! Don't be sad that I took your supari (areca nut)... be happy that now your health will be safe!"

Watch video here

In a symbolic gesture, Scindia took the gutkha packet from the woman and used the opportunity to promote awareness about health and the harmful effects of chewing tobacco.

The entire exchange was captured on video and is now circulating widely on social media, drawing admiration for Scindia's compassionate and witty approach. Many users have praised him for delivering an important health message with a personal and respectful touch.

