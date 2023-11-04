Madhya Pradesh elections: Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' is full of hatred, says Scindia in Guna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jyotiraditya Scindia

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that his 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' is full of hatred. He also termed the Congress "a party of loot and lies", and said it always cries about empty treasury when it comes to ensuring development. The exchange of barbs is at its peak as the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17.

Addressing a rally in Guna, Scindia took a swipe at his former party colleague Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly, Scindia was once said to be close to Rahul Gandhi. "This (Congress) is a govt of lies and loot. He (Rahul Gandhi) says he has 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' but there are only things of hatred in that 'Mohabbat ka dukaan'...on one side there is BJP's double engine govt and on the other side there is a govt without an engine..."

Attacking Congress

The Union Minister, who joined the BJP in 2020, said that the Congress is a party of "jhoot aur loot" (lies and loot) former Congress leader. Before 2003, when the Congress ruled in Madhya Pradesh, there were only potholes and no roads, he said. “But post 2003 (when the BJP came to power), five lakh km of roads were constructed and in the last 20 years velvety roads were constructed in the state,” Scindia said, adding that "the double engine government (government of the same party at the Centre and in the state) has changed the face and fate of Madhya Pradesh.